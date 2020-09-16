K1BG: “CW Academy” at Quannapowitt RA Meeting Online, September 17, 2020

QRA September online meeting: “CW Academy” by Bruce Blain, K1BG, September 17, 2020 at 7 PM.

Bruce will talk about this very successful program and how it is introducing large numbers of hams to the joys of CW. If you have wondered about getting into CW, thought “I can never do that!”, or know someone who might be interested in learning Morse code, this presentation is for you!

Meetings are held on the third Thursday of each month, September through June. All are invited and holding an Amateur Radio license is not required. [For Zoom meeting details, email Bob Reiser, AA1M at aa1m -at- yahoo -dot- com.]