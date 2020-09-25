NTS

MASSACHUSETTS TRAFFIC REPORT FOR AUGUST 2020

Greetings to all. I hope you had a great summer in spite of all the pandemic restrictions. Now that we are getting into fall perhaps there is time to consider some why’s and wherefores of handling message traffic on voice nets.

We have some very good training programs on the nets but I would also like to call attention to the Methods and Practices Guidelines (MPG) available on the arrl.org website (http://www.arrl.org/files/file/NTS_MPG2014.pdf) with link also on the ema.arrl.org website (https://ema.arrl.org/national-traffic-system/nts-resources/) under NTS Resources. This is not meant to be a training manual but rather a resource document covering various topics regarding message handling. It is not a set of rules but rather guidelines based on best practices, derived from many years of experience during a wide variety of propagation and band conditions particularly on HF. It is what has been found to help get messages through accurately and efficiently even in the worst of conditions. It was compiled by some of the most experienced traffic handlers. While those who handle messages on a VHF voice net may not experience such conditions it is good to practice in the event you may some day be called upon to pass traffic when there is atmospheric and man-made interference which often exist on the HF bands.

I call your attention especially to Chapter 2 on ‘Sending Messages on Voice’. This chapter is 58 pages long, but it is certainly not necessary to know it all before participating. As you participate however and get more practice you can apply more and more of these “tricks of the trade” and become an expert traffic handler, feeling a real sense of accomplishment when you successfully relay a message during particularly difficult band conditions.

I think the folks in our section are doing a fantastic job handling messages. I am proud of you all. We can however all (including your STM) work on learning more and improving our skills. Thanks to all you great folks for your support.  Below is the August traffic report.

73, Marcia KW1U

MASSACHUSETTS STM REPORTS 2020 Aug-20    
               
NET SESSIONS  QTC QNI QTR NM FREQ Net Time
               
WMTN C1 24 1 277 175 N1YCW 146.91 1300 Daily
WMTN C2 25 6 270 239 KD2JKV 146.91 1700 Daily
MARI 31 134 165 555 KW1U 3565 KHz 1900 Daily
EM2MN 31 121 351 884 KC1HHO 145.23 2000 Daily
CM2MN 18 5 66 114 KK1X 146.97 2100 Daily
HHTN 18 33 281 489 W1HAI MMRA Rptrs 2200 Su,M,W,F
CITN 17 7 100 200 AC7RB 147.375 1930 Tu,Th,F, Sa
MARIPN 13 21 74 170 N1LAH 3978 KHz 1700 Tu,Th,Sa
WARPSN 5 10 84 NA N1IQI 147.225 0830 Su
WMEN/HF 4 0 83 80 N1CPE 3944 KHz 0830 Su
WMEN/VHF 4 0 62 53 N1PUA 146.91 0900 Su
  190 338 1813 2906      
               
SAR ORG REC SENT DEL TOTAL BPL BPL = 500+ points
               
N1IQI 0 58 471 4 533 X  
KW1U 0 267 237 0 504 X  
N1TF 0 42 53 11 106    
W1RVY 1 66 25 0 92    
KC1HHO 0 45 17 4 66    
WA1LPM 0 20 44 0 64    
KC1KVY 0 23 34 4 61    
N1LAH 0 22 22 1 45    
KE1ML 0 12 24 2 38    
NV1N 0 7 21 1 29    
KD2JKV 0 14 14 0 28    
WA1VAB 0 9 10 5 24    
W1TCD 0 8 9 4 21    
KC1MSN 0 7 7 6 20    
W1JWM 0 9 6 4 19    
W1PLK 0 8 8 3 19    
AJ1DM 1 4 1 4 10    
KC1NBI 0 3 3 1 7    
AB1ZS 0 1 3 0 4    
               
PSHR  (Min 70 Points) 1 2 3 4 5 6 TOTAL
               
KW1U 40 40 30 0 0 20 130
N1TF 40 40 30 5 0 0 115
N1IQI 40 40 10 10 0 10 110
KD2JKV 40 40 30 0 0 0 110
W1RVY 40 40 30 0 0 0 110
N1LAH 40 40 20 0 0 0 100
KE1ML 40 36 10 0 0 10 96
KC1HHO 31 40 20 0 0 0 91
KC1KVY 40 40 10 0 0 0 90
WA1LPM 38 40 10 0 0 0 88
NV1N 34 29 10 0 0 0 73
               
DRS RCV FWD TOTAL        
               
KW1U 799 714 1513        
N1IQI 58 471 529        
W1RVY 1 6 7        
W1JWM 2 3 5        

