K1TH: “CQWW J3A YCCC Contest Operation” at K1USN Radio Club, September 29, 2020

From K1USN Radio Club Happenings, September 25, 2020:

Mark your calendar for our next K1USN Zoom session this upcoming Tuesday, Sept 29th @ 7:30 PM.

This session will feature a presentation by Tom – K1TH from Plymouth. Tom will be talking about his experience as a participant in the 2000 CQWW contest as part of the YCCC (Yankee Clipper Contest Club) J3A Team in Grenada.