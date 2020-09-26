K1TH: “CQWW J3A YCCC Contest Operation” at K1USN Radio Club, September 29, 2020

Mark your calendar for our next K1USN Zoom session this upcoming Tuesday, Sept 29th @ 7:30 PM.
This session will feature a presentation by Tom – K1TH from Plymouth. Tom will be talking about his experience as a participant in the 2000 CQWW contest as part of the YCCC (Yankee Clipper Contest Club) J3A Team in Grenada.
If you have already been receiving K1USN Zoom invitations, you will receive one this Sunday for the Tuesday session. We ask that you do not share the invitation details with others, but instead tell anyone who is interested in attending to send an e-mail request to me ( k1rv@arrl.net ) and I will add them to the K1USN Zoom list.