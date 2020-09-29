K1NDF: “Radio Propagation” at Framingham ARA Online Meeting, October 1, 2020

Topic: Framingham Amateur Radio Association Oct.1 Zoom Meeting

Sumner Weisman, W1VIV, is inviting you to a scheduled Framingham Amateur Radio Association Zoom meeting.

Our speaker this Thursday evening will be Neal Lipson, K1NDF, of Framingham, an extremely active ham who has been blind since birth. He will speak on the subject of Radio Propagation, and on what an excellent location we live in for getting out. During the talk, I will screen share pictures of Neal with his various radios, as well as his tower and antennas.

Special Request: Your name will appear under your picture on Zoom. Please change it so that it provides your name and call letters. Just right click on your name, and you will be able to change it. Thank you.



Time: Oct 1, 2020 07:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

If you are not on the Internet, you can join by phone.



[For conference information, email Sumner Weisman, W1VIV, at w1viv.radio -at- gmail -dot- com]