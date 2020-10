Mike Powell, W1KU, writes on the Algonquin ARC mailing list:

Our [Algonquin Amateur Radio Club] October meeting will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 7:30 PM on freeconferencecall.com. The speaker will be Frank Donovan, W3LPL, speaking on The History of Transatlantic Radio.

73 de W1KU Mike