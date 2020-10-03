Ham Radio Outlet in Salem, NH Re-Opens for “Foot Traffic”

Andy Wallace, KA1GTT, writes in the Billerica ARS Newletter, October 2020:

I was monitoring the local repeaters on the HT one day and I heard one of the regulars–who it turns out works at HRO in Salem NH–say that as of Monday 9/21/20 the stores are REOPENING TO FOOT TRAFFIC. See the HRO policy here:

https://www.hamradio.com/coronavirus.cfm

Limit of 5 customers inside, and all must wear masks.

This is great news. I do not know if they allow you to touch/operate the rigs at the station yet. Best to call ahead.

Salem, NH

224 N. Broadway D-12

Salem, NH 03079-2145

Store Hours: 10AM-5:30PM Mon – Sat

Closed Sundays

Telephone hours:

9:30AM-5:30PM Mon – Sat

Toll Free: 800-444-0047

Local: 603-898-3750

Fax: 603-898-1041

Email: salem@hamradio.com