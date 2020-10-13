All

MASSACHUSETTS TRAFFIC REPORT FOR SEPTEMBER 2020

Greetings all. We’re well into fall. The weather is changing, the leaves are turning beautiful colors and we have apparently entered into a new sun spot cycle, hopefully signalling improved band conditions.

We in NTS are privileged this month to participate in an interoperability exercise with MARS, the Military Amateur Radio Service. ICS-213 messages are being injected into NTS nets and the Digital Traffic System, requesting recipients to call Chief of MARS to confirm delivery. The exercise focuses in part on success of delivery and time of transit. Instructions for this exercise were sent out to MA traffic handlers. We expect to see more of these exercises in the future.

The traffic nets continue to thrive. EM2MN NM Peter KC1HHO reports two new participants in his training program. Colleen KC1NOS and Brendan KC1NEF are both progressing toward the goal of becoming Official Relay Stations. Not only has Loren N1IQI been contributing to traffic for the net but Bob KC1KVY has set an example for sending out “Thank You” radiograms confirming contacts made on the HF bands. HHTN NM Joe W1HAI reports that with the addition of the Mt Greylock repeater to the linked network, traffic between Eastern and Western Mass has been readily flowing. Thanks to Peter KD2JKV folks in Eastern Mass are able to access the Western Mass nets on the Mt Greylock repeater via Echolink. These nets operate daily at 1300 and 1630 local and can be accessed via the K1FFK repeater link.

Below is the September Section Traffic Manager report. Everyone have a fun but safe Halloween.

73, Marcia KW1U STM

MASSACHUSETTS STM REPORTS 2020   Sep-20        
                   
NET SESSIONS  QTC QNI QTR NM FREQ Net Time    
                   
WMN/1 15 2 172 123 N1YCW 146.91 1300 Daily    
WMN/2 30 5 233 277 KD2JKV 146.91 1700 Daily    
MARI 29 119 137 523 KW1U 3565 KHz 1900 Daily    
EM2MN 30 332 190 1025 KC1HHO 145.23 2000 Daily    
CM2MN 18 12 69 128 KK1X 146.97 2100 Daily    
HHTN 17 45 248 439 W1HAI MMRA Rptrs 2200 Su,M,W,F    
CITN 17 6 109 217 AC7RB 147.375 1930 Tu,Th,F, Sa    
MARIPN 13 32 77 183 N1LAH 3978 KHz 1700 Tu,Th,Sa    
WARPSN 4 8 76 na N1IQI 147.225 0830 Su    
WMEN/HF 4 0 95 80 N1CPE 3944 KHz 0830 Su    
WMEN/VHF 4 0 60 55 N1PUA 146.91 0900 Su    
  181 561 1466 3050          
                   
Note: HHTN accessible also via Plymouth and Mt Greylock rptrs and Echolink New-Eng2 Conf and IRLP 9127  
                   
SAR ORG REC SENT DEL TOTAL BPL BPL = 500+ points  
                   
KW1U 0 276 262 2 540 X      
N1IQI 0 79 402 4 485        
N1TF 0 63 49 3 115        
W1RVY 0 68 38 0 106        
KC1KVY 0 37 53 15 105        
N1LAH 0 44 45 0 89        
KC1HHO 1 44 12 11 68        
WA1LPM 0 28 37 2 67        
W1JWM 0 30 33 0 63        
KE1ML 2 31 23 6 62        
NV1N 0 12 35 1 48        
KC1MSN 0 13 11 11 35        
KD2JKV 0 14 14 0 28        
W1TCD 0 12 9 6 27        
W1PLK 0 11 5 8 24        
AJ1DM 4 10 4 5 23        
WA1VAB 0 8 5 2 15        
AB1ZS 0 3 4 0 7        
KC1NBI 0 0 0 0 0        
                   
PSHR  (Min 70 Points) 1 2 3 4 5 6 TOTAL    
                   
KW1U 40 40 30 0 0 20 130    
N1TF 40 40 30 5 0 0 115    
N1IQI 40 40 10 10 0 10 110    
KD2JKV 40 40 30 0 0 0 110    
W1RVY 40 40 30 0 0 0 110    
N1LAH 40 40 20 0 0 0 100    
KE1ML 36 40 10 0 0 10 96    
KC1HHO 30 40 20 0 0 0 90    
KC1KVY 40 40 10 0 0 0 90    
WA1LPM 33 40 10 0 0 0 83    
NV1N 27 40 10 0 0 0 77    
KC1MSN 40 35 0 0 0 0 75    
                   
  RCV FWD TOTAL            
DRS                  
                   
KW1U 870 779 1649            
N1IQI 79 402 481            
W1JWM 14 20 34            
W1RVY 7 12 19            
                   

