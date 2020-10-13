MASSACHUSETTS TRAFFIC REPORT FOR SEPTEMBER 2020

Greetings all. We’re well into fall. The weather is changing, the leaves are turning beautiful colors and we have apparently entered into a new sun spot cycle, hopefully signalling improved band conditions.

We in NTS are privileged this month to participate in an interoperability exercise with MARS, the Military Amateur Radio Service. ICS-213 messages are being injected into NTS nets and the Digital Traffic System, requesting recipients to call Chief of MARS to confirm delivery. The exercise focuses in part on success of delivery and time of transit. Instructions for this exercise were sent out to MA traffic handlers. We expect to see more of these exercises in the future.

The traffic nets continue to thrive. EM2MN NM Peter KC1HHO reports two new participants in his training program. Colleen KC1NOS and Brendan KC1NEF are both progressing toward the goal of becoming Official Relay Stations. Not only has Loren N1IQI been contributing to traffic for the net but Bob KC1KVY has set an example for sending out “Thank You” radiograms confirming contacts made on the HF bands. HHTN NM Joe W1HAI reports that with the addition of the Mt Greylock repeater to the linked network, traffic between Eastern and Western Mass has been readily flowing. Thanks to Peter KD2JKV folks in Eastern Mass are able to access the Western Mass nets on the Mt Greylock repeater via Echolink. These nets operate daily at 1300 and 1630 local and can be accessed via the K1FFK repeater link.

Below is the September Section Traffic Manager report. Everyone have a fun but safe Halloween.

73, Marcia KW1U STM