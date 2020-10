The October meeting of the Quannapowitt Radio Association will feature Paul Topolski, W1SEX. Paul will speak about the interesting and colorful “History of the Heath Company,” the company founder, and the subsequent owners of Heath and how the Company’s rapid growth was bolstered by numerous economic factors that came to fruition at the close of World War II.

The meeting is this Thursday, October 15th at 7 PM. For Zoom information, email Bruce Bain, K1BG, at bruce.blain@charter.net.