K1IW: “Computer Assisted Ham Radio” at Framingham ARA Online Meeting, November 5, 2020

The Framingham Amateur Radio Association‘s November 5, 2020 meeting will feature Bob DeMattia, K1IW, who will present on, “Computer Assisted Ham Radio.”

This will be a zoom meeting and members will receive the zoom meeting details via email. A limited number of prescreened guests may be able to attend. If you are a non-member, contact our president, John KB1VXY, president@w1fy.org, to request an invitation.

Much like almost everything else, computers have touched many aspects of ham radio. From station logging, to the modes we operate – many things have changed. This presentation will go through a brief timeline of the merging of technologies, and discuss how computers are used in ham radio today.