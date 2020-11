Margaret Gaffney, KA1BZE, writes on the BCRA mailing list:

This month, we will be holding a fox hunt on November 21, 2020. More details will come at tomorrow’s meeting. Because of this, we will be having a tech talk on fox hunting after this month’s business meeting. It will again be on Zoom so look for a link in your email through this group.

[Email mmgaffney -at- comcast -dot- net for meeting information.]