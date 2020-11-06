K1USN Radio Club Veterans Day On Air Event, November 11, 2020

Wednesday, November 11, 2020, is Veterans Day and once again

Wednesday, November 11, 2020, is Veterans Day and once again K1USN plans to be on the air to honor those who have served our country.

As you might expect during these difficult times, we are looking for an alternative way to get K1USN on the air.

We have decided to announce a 31-hour operating event beginning at 0000 UTC Nov 11th and running through 0500 UTC Nov 12th. The format will consist of two hour shifts and you can use the K1USN call from your home QTH. We will have two hour operating slots available on CW, SSB as well as FT8. Depending on the amount of interest you may need to specify a particular band to operate.



Marty – N1VH is now creating a signup document which we hope to be able to post on the K1USN web page. We will need someone to step forward to offer to handle scheduling for us. They would be the contact person for anyone wishing to operate any shift. Operators would contact you via e-mail and/or text to verify the open shifts.

BTW, the reason for making this a 31-hour operating event is to give us as much opportunity to work DX stations as well as W/VE stations. Our Veterans Day observance on November 11 coincides with Armistice and Remembrance Day in many other countries.



Ordinarily we have a very good turnout at K1USN for Veterans day and enjoy the operating as well the free Starbucks coffee. This year you will have to supply your own coffee at home!

The current list of operators is:

K1VUT – Dave



WA1MAD – Mike



K1RV – Pi

N1DC – Rick

