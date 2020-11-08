NTS

MASSACHUSETTS TRAFFIC REPORT FOR OCTOBER 2020

It is almost Thanksgiving although it hardly seems like it as it has been 70 degrees the past few days. Good weather for last minute preparations for New England winter.

As many of you know, the New England ARES Academy was conducted during the month of October as part of our virtual HamXposition. Yours truly, along with K1UAF SM of NH and participant on MARIPN conducted the session on message handling. All the programs were recorded and are available on YouTube under New England ARES Academy. There were 400 to 500 registered participants from all over, and thanks to our own K9HI, the organizer has agreed to send out radiograms to all those who were registered. Guess what? I can’t handle that many, so we will all be busy in one way or another. I will have more details in a separate mailing.

Something came up today that perhaps needs some explanation. I received a radiogram with an email address in the text. We don’t often see this but it is possible so we should know the proper way to handle it. We are familiar with sending email addresses in the address portion of the radiogram but it is important to remember how to count the word groups in the text. For example if I send a radiogram requesting a reply to kw1u@comcast.net, it could be counted as one word group for the check. However if that radiogram were to end up on CW at some point it would need to be sent as five word groups, thus changing the check in the preamble. Therefore we write it as we do in the address portion as ‘kw1u atsign comcast dot net’ which makes 5 word groups instead of one.

After consulting with several traffic handlers in the section there seemed to be a positive interest in an email group for Massachusetts traffic handlers. I have now set up a group on groups.io called MA-NTS, for the purpose of sharing information, asking questions and having discussions about topics of interest in regard to the National Traffic System, message handling and net operation. All MA message traffic handlers and anyone interested in learning more about it are invited to join us. Go to groups.io search for MA-NTS.

The nets are doing fantastically well with new check-ins, and with Peter KC1HHO’s training program a number of these are now handling message traffic. If any are interested in training and can make the Boston 145.23 repeater at 8 PM nightly, check in with Peter, or if not contact KW1U@arrl.net for more information.

The October net and traffic report is found below. 73 and Happy Thanksgiving to all.

Marcia KW1U  STM EMA and WMA

MASSACHUSETTS STM REPORTS 2020 Oct-20      
                 
NET SESSIONS  QTC QNI QTR NM FREQ Net Time  
                 
WMTN C1 25 3 242 197 N1YCW 146.91 1300 Daily  
WMTN C2 25 5 160 193 KD2JKV 146.91 1700 Daily  
MARI 31 177 164 633 KW1U 3565 KHz 1900 Daily  
EM2MN 31 237 373 1222 KC1HHO 145.23 2000 Daily  
CM2MN 17 3 81 112 KK1X 146.97 2100 Daily  
HHTN 17 35 211 309 W1HAI MMRA Rptrs 2200 Su,M,W,F  
CITN 19 8 89 226 AC7RB 147.375 1930 Tu,Th,F, Sa  
MARIPN 14 70 114 310 N1LAH 3978 KHz 1700 Tu,Th,Sa  
WARPSN 4 8 91 na N1IQI 147.225 0830 Su  
WMEN/HF 3 0 91 61 N1CPE 3944 KHz 0830 Su  
WMEN/VHF 4 0 63 52 N1PUA 146.91 0900 Su  
  190 546 1679 3263        
                 
Note: HHTN accessible also via Plymouth and Mt Greylock rptrs and Echolink New-Eng2 Conf and IRLP 9127
                 
SAR ORG REC SENT DEL TOTAL BPL BPL = 500+ points  
                 
KW1U 0 422 391 2 815 X    
N1IQI 0 69 397 4 470      
N1TF 0 43 58 7 108      
W1RVY 0 87 32 2 121      
KC1KVY 7 52 94 22 175      
N1LAH 1 46 40 4 91      
WA1LPM 1 48 32 2 83      
KC1HHO 0 50 18 10 78      
KE1ML 2 29 32 12 75      
WA1VAB 0 13 8 2 23      
NV1N 0 15 42 1 58      
W1JWM 0 40 35 0 75      
W1PLK 0 13 11 10 34      
W1TCD 0 9 15 4 28      
AB1ZS 0 10 15 0 25      
KC1MSN 0 13 18 12 43      
KC1NBI 1 4 3 4 12      
                 
PSHR  (Min 70 Points) 1 2 3 4 5 6 TOTAL  
                 
KW1U 40 40 30 0 0 20 130  
N1TF 40 40 30 5 0 0 115  
N1IQI 40 40 10 10 0 10 110  
W1RVY 40 40 30 0 0 0 110  
N1LAH 40 40 20 0 0 0 100  
KE1ML 35 40 10 0 0 10 95  
KC1HHO 32 40 20 0 0 0 92  
KC1KVY 40 40 10 0 0 0 90  
WA1LPM 40 40 10 0 0 0 90  
NV1N 24 40 10 0 0 0 74  
KC1MSN 40 40 0 0 0 0 80  
                 
DRS RCV FWD TOTAL          
                 
KW1U 1124 974 2098          
N1IQI 69 397 466          
W1JWM 14 23 37          
AB1ZS 5 11 16          
W1RVY 2 9 11          
                 

