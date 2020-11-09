PART of Westford Meets Online, November 17, 2020

George Allison, K1IG, writes on the PART of Westford mailing list:

We’ve got room for two or three more Show & Tell presentations for next Tuesday’s [November 17] PART meeting. If you’ve got a project or radio-related accomplishment that you’d like to share with the club, send me an email (K1IG (at) arrl.net) with a short description by November 15. A formal presentation with slides isn’t necessary; you can hold up your project for your computer camera or send me a photo and I’ll show it while you talk.