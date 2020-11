The [Boston Amateur Radio Club] will hold a general meeting on Thursday, November 19, at 7:30 p.m. on the Zoom teleconferencing platform. New England Division Vice Director Phil Temples, K9HI, will give us an update on ARRL issues. KB1ZFP will be talking about possible new membership options, and an update to our website.

[For Zoom meeting information, email Doc Kinne, KE1ML at ke1ml@arrl.net.]