VA3MW: “Flex Radio Systems” at Zola ARC, November 21, 2020

Frank Ventura, N1FMV writes on the MARC list:

Announcing the November meeting of the Zola amateur radio group. Everyone is welcome to attend our next meeting on the Zoom video conferencing platform. This meeting will be online only with no in-person component. Please see the meeting invitation below my signature. So, make your favorite lunch and get comfortable for another informative meeting.

Agenda (all times EST)

11:00 AM

Welcome and Introductions

11:15 AM

Announcements, questions & answers

11:30 AM

We are privileged to have Michael Walker VA3MW, from Flex Radio Systems joining us. If you are not familiar with software defined radios and their basic concepts this is your chance to ask questions. Mike will also tell us about the history, happenings, products, and path forward for FRS.

12:30 PM

Wrap-up and socialization

1:00 PM

Adjourn

Thanks, and we look forward to seeing everyone.

[Contact Frank Ventura, N1FMV, at frank -at- littlebreezes -dot- com for Zoom conference details.]