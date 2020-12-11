NTS

MASSACHUSETTS TRAFFIC REPORT FOR NOVEMBER 2020

November was a busy month. Following the ARES Academy in October our traffic handlers put out over 400 radiograms to participants of that event, getting experience in originating third party messages. They were advised to add an op note at the end of each message regarding servicing messages to the station of origin (themselves), which is proper protocol, rather than the signer of the message. Since we see so little real third party traffic these days a lot of confusion has grown up over this procedure. Great job all!

With the help of the above our nets saw a big increase in traffic handled on the nets. Now we are into the holidays and we’re beginning to see some holiday greetings. I encourage all to keep that momentum going and originate some of these to friends and families. It’s something different from a card or email and might even spread word about amateur radio.

Thanks to message handling training given by Peter KC1HHO, manager of EM2MN, we now have two new Official Relay Stations (ARRL Field Service ORS appointment). Thanks to Bernie KC1MSN and Steve KC1NBI for a job well done.

To all those new hams on 2 meters, we hope to see you on the HF bands as you upgrade to General and/or Extra class. You are always welcome on the Mass Rhode Island Phone Net on 3978 Khz at 5 PM on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. If anyone wants to try CW check us out on MARI CW net at 7 PM nightly on 3565. If conditions are such that the skip is long and folks don’t hear each other, we move to 1810 Khz. Even if unable to transmit there, give a listen.

To those on the EM2MN, I may not be around much on the net after the first of the year as I’m moving into an apartment in Maynard MA. I won’t have antennas but I will still have access to my station in Concord which will be monitored by my son Dale K1WU who will be living here. I will be on HF remotely as I learn how to operate that way. I will also try to make HHTN by Echolink if not via the Marlboro MMRA repeater.

Also a reminder that we have a new email group on groups.io. If you haven’t signed up already search for MA-NTS. I will be posting these reports there as well as on ema.arrl.org. The groups is also for any communications, questions, comments, discussion regarding message handling and net operation, anything of interest to the group.

Below is the November traffic report. Meanwhile I wish all you good folks the best of the holiday season with wishes for a happy and healthy 2021.

73, Marcia KW1U
STM EMA / WMA

MASSACHUSETTS STM REPORTS 2020 Nov-20      
                 
NET SESSIONS  QTC QNI QTR NM FREQ Net Time  
                 
WMTN C1 25 6 260 185 N1YCW 146.91 1300 Daily  
WMTN C2 25 5 217 275 KD2JKV 146.91 1700 Daily  
MARI 30 149 131 714 KW1U 3565 KHz 1900 Daily  
EM2MN 30 263 322 1308 KC1HHO 145.23 2000 Daily  
CM2MN 21 10 88 142 KK1X 146.97 2100 Daily  
HHTN 18 41 222 535 W1HAI MMRA Rptrs 2200 Su,M,W,F  
CITN 16 7 75 198 AC7RB 147.375 1930 Tu,Th,F, Sa  
MARIPN 12 65 94 286 N1LAH 3978 KHz 1700 Tu,Th,Sa  
WARPSN 5 10 87 na N1IQI 147.225 0830 Su  
WMEN/HF 4 0 170 101 N1CPE 3944 KHz 0830 Su  
WMEN/VHF 4 0 67 55 N1PUA 146.91 0900 Su  
  190 556 1733 3744        
                 
SAR ORG REC SENT DEL TOTAL BPL BPL = 500+ points
                 
KW1U 16 470 393 0 879 X    
N1IQI 0 71 402 4 477      
KC1KVY 52 103 150 33 338      
N1TF 24 47 74 10 155      
W1RVY 20 69 41 6 136      
KC1HHO 18 52 34 20 124      
N1LAH 23 27 48 6 104      
KC1MSN 10 20 17 19 66      
W1JWM 13 18 33 0 64      
AB1ZS 10 24 24 0 58      
NV1N 0 14 41 2 57      
KE1ML 0 20 26 10 56      
W1TCD 0 24 9 20 53      
KD2JKV 0 26 26 0 52      
WA1LPM 0 21 26 4 51      
WA1VAB 17 9 20 4 50      
KC1NBI 0 3 31 0 34      
W1PLK 0 10 6 3 19      
                 
Note: HHTN accessible also via Plymouth and Mt Greylock rptrs and Echolink New-Eng2 Conf and IRLP 9127
                 
PSHR  (Min 70 Points) 1 2 3 4 5 6 TOTAL  
                 
KW1U 40 40 30 0 0 20 130  
N1TF 40 40 30 5 0 0 115  
N1IQI 40 40 10 10 0 10 110  
W1RVY 40 40 30 0 0 0 110  
N1LAH 40 40 20 0 0 0 100  
KC1KVY 40 40 10 10 0 0 100  
KC1HHO 36 40 20 0 0 0 96  
KD2JKV 40 40 10 0 0 0 90  
KE1ML 25 40 10 0 0 10 85  
WA1LPM 31 40 10 0 0 0 81  
KC1MSN 40 40 0 0 0 0 80  
NV1N 21 40 10 0 0 0 71  
                 
DRS RCV FWD TOTAL          
                 
KW1U 1047 876 1923          
N1IQI 71 402 473          
W1JWM 3 31 34          
W1RVY 4 23 27          
AB1ZS 9 12 21          
                 

