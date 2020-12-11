MASSACHUSETTS TRAFFIC REPORT FOR NOVEMBER 2020

November was a busy month. Following the ARES Academy in October our traffic handlers put out over 400 radiograms to participants of that event, getting experience in originating third party messages. They were advised to add an op note at the end of each message regarding servicing messages to the station of origin (themselves), which is proper protocol, rather than the signer of the message. Since we see so little real third party traffic these days a lot of confusion has grown up over this procedure. Great job all!

With the help of the above our nets saw a big increase in traffic handled on the nets. Now we are into the holidays and we’re beginning to see some holiday greetings. I encourage all to keep that momentum going and originate some of these to friends and families. It’s something different from a card or email and might even spread word about amateur radio.

Thanks to message handling training given by Peter KC1HHO, manager of EM2MN, we now have two new Official Relay Stations (ARRL Field Service ORS appointment). Thanks to Bernie KC1MSN and Steve KC1NBI for a job well done.

To all those new hams on 2 meters, we hope to see you on the HF bands as you upgrade to General and/or Extra class. You are always welcome on the Mass Rhode Island Phone Net on 3978 Khz at 5 PM on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. If anyone wants to try CW check us out on MARI CW net at 7 PM nightly on 3565. If conditions are such that the skip is long and folks don’t hear each other, we move to 1810 Khz. Even if unable to transmit there, give a listen.

To those on the EM2MN, I may not be around much on the net after the first of the year as I’m moving into an apartment in Maynard MA. I won’t have antennas but I will still have access to my station in Concord which will be monitored by my son Dale K1WU who will be living here. I will be on HF remotely as I learn how to operate that way. I will also try to make HHTN by Echolink if not via the Marlboro MMRA repeater.

Also a reminder that we have a new email group on groups.io. If you haven’t signed up already search for MA-NTS. I will be posting these reports there as well as on ema.arrl.org. The groups is also for any communications, questions, comments, discussion regarding message handling and net operation, anything of interest to the group.

Below is the November traffic report. Meanwhile I wish all you good folks the best of the holiday season with wishes for a happy and healthy 2021.

73, Marcia KW1U

STM EMA / WMA