Steve Ciavarini, NQ1F, writes on the Wellesley ARS mailing list:

Rob, WA1UMU, and I activated our first [Parks On The Air] for 2021, K-2430, Dighton Rock Park, Berkley, MA. A nice day to get outdoors.

We operated 20m & 40m. Lots of QSB. 15m & 10m dead. Rob did very well with Wolfriver vertical, and I used my homebrew 40m EFHW.

If you are interested in participating POTA, let us know.

73 & Happy New Year,

Steve