KC1FSZ: “Intro to Nano VNA Network Analyzer” at Zola ARC Meeting Online, January 16, 2021

Announcing the January meeting of the Zola amateur radio group. Everyone is welcome to attend our next meeting on the Zoom video conferencing platform. This meeting will be online only with no in-person component. Please see the meeting invitation below my signature. So, make your favorite lunch and get comfortable for another informative meeting.

Agenda (all times EST)

11:00 AM: Introductions and welcome

11:05 AM: Announcements and Q&A

11:15 AM: Our feature presentation will be by Bruce Mackinnon, KC1FSZ. Bruce has done some extensive research in the area of antenna analyzers. He will tell us about some of the more traditional approaches to antenna analyzers and then tell us about an interesting new alternative known as the Nano VNA (vector network analyzer). In addition to using this new type of analyzer Bruce has developed a HTML interface for it that may prove to be a simple means of delivering the information that is often difficult to obtain from other devices.

After our feature presentation we will socialize and enjoy a virtual holiday lunch together.

[Contact Frank Ventura, N1FMV, at frank -at- littlebreezes -dot- com for Zoom conference details.]