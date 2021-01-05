“DXpeditions With K1HT” at the Framingham ARA Meeting Online, January 7, 2021

John Iwuc, KB1VXY, writes on the Framingham ARA mailing list:

You are invited to the January 7, 2021 [ Framingham Amateur Radio Association ] Monthly meeting this Thursday at 7:30 pm. […] We will watch a couple of Dxpeditions with commentary by David Hoaglin, K1HT, then do a virtual tour of the shacks of two club members.

We also have a Board Meeting this Saturday at 10 am. To avoid confusion, I will send out the email for the registration for the Board Meeting right after the regular club meeting. The Board Meeting will mainly discuss proposed By-Laws changes and voting procedures.