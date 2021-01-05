Affiliated Clubs

“DXpeditions With K1HT” at the Framingham ARA Meeting Online, January 7, 2021

Framingham ARA logoJohn Iwuc, KB1VXY, writes on the Framingham ARA mailing list:
 
You are invited to the January 7, 2021 [Framingham Amateur Radio Association] Monthly meeting this Thursday at 7:30 pm.  […]  We will watch a couple of Dxpeditions with commentary by David Hoaglin, K1HT, then do a virtual tour of the shacks of two club members.
 
We also have a Board Meeting this Saturday at 10 am.  To avoid confusion, I will send out the email for the registration for the Board Meeting right after the regular club meeting.  The Board Meeting will mainly discuss proposed By-Laws changes and voting procedures.  
[Email KB1VXY at president@w1fy.org to to receive the Zoom registration link.]

