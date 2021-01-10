NTS

MASSACHUSETTS TRAFFIC REPORT FOR DECEMBER 2020

- by kw1u - Leave a Comment

Greetings from your STM. I hope all our friends are remaining well and safe from the Covid virus and that amateur radio may be helping some from going stir-crazy due to activity restrictions resulting from the virus.

The nets continue to be busy and we have been adding new net attendees and traffic handlers. Peter KC1HHO reports Jack KB1SYL has begun the training program available on EM2MN and Shannon KC1OHT has expressed interest in getting involved. We welcome these newcomers to the program. Other newly licensed hams have also been checking into that net. Also Bob KC1KVY has become a regular on the First Region Net and therefore available to assist with “thru” traffic.

Joe W1HAI reports that HHTN has had to temporarily discontinue the link to the Mt Greylock repeater due to technical difficulties. Among other things this has resulted in the loss of a new NCS for that net, Matt KC1JPU. It is hoped these problems can soon be resolved. Meanwhile we will miss that outlet to the westernmost counties of the state.

The MARI CW net has added a new check in, Rob K2MZ from Worcester. It’s great to have another outlet into Worcester County.

MARIPN has been growing and regularly getting 8 or 9 check-ins and is handling more and more traffic. As that net continues to grow perhaps we will be able to extend to nightly sessions. For now however we continue to meet on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Want to learn CW? More and more folks are becoming interested in learning the art of Morse Code. CWOPS is an organization which sponsors a CW Academy. CWOPS has membership dues, but membership is not required for CW Academy, which is free. The URL is cwops.org/cw-academy   I also recently learned of another less formal group teaching CW for which I have been asked to give a presentation. It is called Long Island CW Club. I’m told there is a $30 annual donation for membership, but I’ve heard good things about their training program. Their classes are also given online. Their URL is longislandcwclub.org

Remember the QSO Today Virtual Ham Expo last fall?  There will be another March 13-14 2021. Early bird tickets are $10 and information and registration can be found at www.qsotodayhamexpo.com.

A reminder we have an email group for the purpose of exchange of information including monthly net reports, questions, and discussion of any topic relating to traffic handling and traffic nets. All interested folks can go to groups.io, search for the MA-NTS group and request to join.

Happy hamming and 73,
Marcia KW1U STM

MASSACHUSETTS STM REPORTS 2020   Dec-20      
                 
NET SESSIONS  QTC QNI QTR NM FREQ Net Time  
                 
WMTN C1 26 0 259 163 N1YCW 146.91 1300 Daily  
WMTN C2 26 4 156 59 KD2JKV 146.91 1700 Daily  
MARI 31 161 157 710 KW1U 3565 KHz 1900 Daily  
EM2MN 31 163 309 965 KC1HHO 145.23 2000 Daily  
CM2MN 19 27 103 176 KK1X 146.97 2100 Daily  
HHTN 17 44 170 422 W1HAI MMRA Rptrs 2200 Su,M,W,F  
CITN 18 5 85 182 AC7RB 147.375 1930 Tu,Th,F, Sa  
MARIPN 14 48 99 251 N1LAH 3978 KHz 1700 Tu,Th,Sa  
WARPSN 4 8 78 NA N1IQI 147.225 0830 Su  
WMEN/HF 4 0 136 80 N1CPE 3944 KHz 0830 Su  
WMEN/VHF 4 0 72 59 N1PUA 146.91 0900 Su  
  194 460 1624 3008        
                 
SAR ORG REC SENT DEL TOTAL BPL BPL = 500+ points  
                 
KW1U 0 405 377 0 782 X    
N1IQI 94 446 4 0 544 X    
KC1KVY 0 90 118 17 225      
N1TF 0 44 62 14 120      
W1RVY 5 71 23 0 99      
KC1HHO 0 36 13 6 55      
N1LAH 6 21 22 1 50      
KE1ML 0 21 20 9 50      
KD2JKV 0 25 25 0 50      
NV1N 0 16 30 2 48      
WA1VAB 7 18 17 5 47      
AB1ZS 0 22 20 0 42      
KC1MSN 0 23 9 10 42      
W1TCD 0 17 10 12 39      
WA1LPM 0 13 24 0 37      
W1PLK 0 10 8 8 26      
W1JWM 2 12 11 0 25      
KC1NBI 3 9 3 5 20      
                 
Note: HHTN accessible also via Plymouth and Mt Greylock rptrs and Echolink New-Eng2 Conf and IRLP 9127  
                 
PSHR  (Min 70 Points) 1 2 3 4 5 6 TOTAL  
                 
KW1U 40 40 30 0 0 20 130  
N1TF 40 40 30 5 0 0 115  
N1IQI 40 40 10 10 0 10 110  
W1RVY 40 40 30 0 0 0 110  
N1LAH 39 40 20 0 0 0 99  
KC1HHO 34 40 20 5 0 0 99  
KD2JKV 40 40 10 0 0 0 90  
KC1KVY 40 40 10 0 0 0 90  
KC1MSN 40 40 10 0 0 0 90  
WA1LPM 40 37 10 0 0 0 87  
KE1ML 23 40 10 0 0 10 83  
NV1N 23 40 10 0 0 0 73  
                 
DRS RCV FWD TOTAL          
                 
KW1U 1036 830 1866          
N1IQI 94 446 540          
AB1ZS 15 8 23          
W1JWM 9 9 18          
W1RVY 0 2 2          
                 

Leave a Reply