MASSACHUSETTS TRAFFIC REPORT FOR DECEMBER 2020

Greetings from your STM. I hope all our friends are remaining well and safe from the Covid virus and that amateur radio may be helping some from going stir-crazy due to activity restrictions resulting from the virus.

The nets continue to be busy and we have been adding new net attendees and traffic handlers. Peter KC1HHO reports Jack KB1SYL has begun the training program available on EM2MN and Shannon KC1OHT has expressed interest in getting involved. We welcome these newcomers to the program. Other newly licensed hams have also been checking into that net. Also Bob KC1KVY has become a regular on the First Region Net and therefore available to assist with “thru” traffic.

Joe W1HAI reports that HHTN has had to temporarily discontinue the link to the Mt Greylock repeater due to technical difficulties. Among other things this has resulted in the loss of a new NCS for that net, Matt KC1JPU. It is hoped these problems can soon be resolved. Meanwhile we will miss that outlet to the westernmost counties of the state.

The MARI CW net has added a new check in, Rob K2MZ from Worcester. It’s great to have another outlet into Worcester County.

MARIPN has been growing and regularly getting 8 or 9 check-ins and is handling more and more traffic. As that net continues to grow perhaps we will be able to extend to nightly sessions. For now however we continue to meet on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Want to learn CW? More and more folks are becoming interested in learning the art of Morse Code. CWOPS is an organization which sponsors a CW Academy. CWOPS has membership dues, but membership is not required for CW Academy, which is free. The URL is cwops.org/cw-academy I also recently learned of another less formal group teaching CW for which I have been asked to give a presentation. It is called Long Island CW Club. I’m told there is a $30 annual donation for membership, but I’ve heard good things about their training program. Their classes are also given online. Their URL is longislandcwclub.org

Remember the QSO Today Virtual Ham Expo last fall? There will be another March 13-14 2021. Early bird tickets are $10 and information and registration can be found at www.qsotodayhamexpo.com.

A reminder we have an email group for the purpose of exchange of information including monthly net reports, questions, and discussion of any topic relating to traffic handling and traffic nets. All interested folks can go to groups.io, search for the MA-NTS group and request to join.

Happy hamming and 73,

Marcia KW1U STM