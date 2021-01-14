W3EVE: “Amateur Radio’s Role at the Boston Marathon Bombing” at North Shore RA Meeting Online, January 18, 2021

Steve, Schwarm, W3EVE, Wrentham, will present “Amateur Radio’s Role at the Boston Marathon Bombing,” at the North Shore Radio Association on January 18, 2021 at 7 PM.

“Amateur radio has played a significant role in public service communications for the Boston Marathon for several decades. That role was put to the test in 2013 when two bombs were exploded near the finish line. This presentation will describe the role that ham radio played at the Marathon and how that role changed due to the bombing.”

Zoom conference information will be sent via the NSRA groups.io mailing list. Contact Eric, KA1NCF, atka1ncf -at- nsradio -dot- org to be added to the groups.io list.