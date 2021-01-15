KD1CY: “Interesting Stories about Ham Radio & Weather Spotting” on ARRL Learning Network, February 2, 2021

Interesting Stories about Ham Radio & Weather Spotting” on the ARRL Learning Network on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 10 PM PST/ 1 PM EST (1800 UTC). To register, visit < https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1360666941733861134 >. Eastern MA Section Emergency Coordinator and ARES SKYWARN Coordinator Rob Macedo, KD1CY, will present on “

“One of the most critical ways amateur radio supports agencies such as the National Weather Service (NWS), National Hurricane Center (NHC), and emergency management is through weather spotting via the NWS SKYWARN program. This presentation reviews some interesting stories about how amateurs involved in SKYWARN have saved lives and property and why this is an important amateur radio activity.”