“Members’ Short Subjects” at Nashoba Valley ARC Meeting Online, January 21, 2021

The Nashoba Valley Amateur Radio Club’s January meeting is TONIGHT, Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 7:30 PM. This meeting will be conducted via Zoom. … Thanks to Jim Hein, N8VIM, and Medtronics for the Zoom conference. I apologize for such late notice.

January’s traditional meeting program is our annual “Members Short Subjects” night. If you have a short presentation, please let me or one the officers know. Even if you come up with something at the last minute, come to the meeting, present, and join in the fun!

[Contact Bruce Blain, K1BG, at bruce -dot- blain -at- charter -dot- net for Zoom meeting details.]

Thanks and 73. Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions.

Bruce, K1BG