N3QE: “CW Speeds and Prosigns In Ham Radio Contests” at K1USN Radio Club Meeting Online, February 2, 2021

It will only be a tiny fraction of the whole talk to play back the ancient audio, but it’s really neat to hear famous contest calls from the 1950’s booming through loud and clear, many using a straight key or even having a bit of chirp.

Also noticeable in the 1957 archive, most speeds were 15 WPM or so (some were above 20 WPM), most everyone was giving honest RST’s, and full “HIS CALL DE MY CALL 579 579 MASS MASS KN” with prosigns etc being used. It’s quite a contrast with everyone being 5NN now, and prosigns not generally being used today.