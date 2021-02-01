K1AZE: “Remembering the FARA Legacy” at Framingham ARA Meeting Online, February 4, 2021

John Iwuc, KB1VXY, writes on the Framingham ARA mailing list:

Lew Nyman, K1AZE, FARA President from 1976 to 1982 will talk on: “Remembering the FARA Legacy” [at the Framingham ARA meeting online on February 4, 2021.]

Lew notes the following:

“I joined FARA in 1973 when we were called the Framingham Radio Club. Back then Enzo Rotatori, WA1PYF, was president. I quickly got involved with organizing our hamfests. I was elected president in 1976 and served as president until 1982. I then became club director and also W1FY trustee until the fall of 1995 when Raytheon relocated me to Alabama. During a lot of these years I was flea market chairman and also custodian of our 75/15 repeater. I was also on the committee to establish our club as one of the first clubs to be certified as a VE (Volunteer Examiner) club when that program was established by the FCC.

My talk will focus mainly on those years when I was active in the club. They were significant years for our club since we achieved many milestones. I also will recall some interesting stories during those 22+ years. ”