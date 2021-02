Mike Powell, W1KU, writes in the Algonquin ARC QRZ newsletter:

The next [Algonquin Amateur Radio Club] meeting will be held on February 11, 2021 at 7:30 pm online via Zoom. Information on joining this virtual meeting will be sent out in advance via email.

This month we continue our series of remote virtual speakers with Amanda Alden, K1DDN, speaking on Amateur Radio Emergency Communications.

[For Zoom conference information, email Mike Powell, W1KU, at < president@n1em.org >.]