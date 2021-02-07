Norfolk County Radio Association Meeting Online, February 10, 2021

The NCRA conduct its Wednesday, February 10, 2021 meeting at 8 PM using Zoom in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jim, WJ1R, will be our Zoom host. Thank you to Jim for agreeing to take on this role!

It will be a good opportunity to see and hear our members! We have a few business items to cover, but we will let everyone have a chance to speak.

Please note that we do need to end the Zoom session shortly after the meeting ends so please be mindful of our host asking us to end our discussion after the meeting closes. Thanks in advance for your cooperation and understanding!

73,

Dick, K1HC