KD1CY: ARES and EmComm Talk at PART of Westford Meeting Online, February 16, 2021

The February PART meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, beginning at 7:30 PM via Webex video conference. […] You can join any time after 7:00 PM to check out your gear or just rag chew until the meeting starts.
Important: For increased security, we’ve implemented a waiting room for the meeting. After you log in, you’ll be sent to the waiting room for a minute or two while we check you in.
Our guest speaker will be Rob Macedo, KD1CY. Rob is the Eastern Massachusetts Section Emergency Coordinator, and he’s been involved in emergency communications for over 25 years. He’s also the ARES SKYWARN Coordinator for NWS Boston/Norton. He’ll be talking to us about the EMA emergency coordination organization and activities.
See you there!
George K1IG
[To request conference login information, contact George Allison, K1IG, at k1ig -at- arrl -dot- net]