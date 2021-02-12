KD1CY: ARES and EmComm Talk at PART of Westford Meeting Online, February 16, 2021

George Allison, K1IG, writes on the PART of Westford mailing list:

The February PART meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, beginning at 7:30 PM via Webex video conference. […] You can join any time after 7:00 PM to check out your gear or just rag chew until the meeting starts.

Important: For increased security, we’ve implemented a waiting room for the meeting. After you log in, you’ll be sent to the waiting room for a minute or two while we check you in.

Our guest speaker will be Rob Macedo, KD1CY . Rob is the Eastern Massachusetts Section Emergency Coordinator, and he’s been involved in emergency communications for over 25 years. He’s also the ARES SKYWARN Coordinator for NWS Boston/Norton. He’ll be talking to us about the EMA emergency coordination organization and activities.

See you there!

George K1IG

[To request conference login information, contact George Allison, K1IG, at k1ig -at- arrl -dot- net]