KW1U: “National Traffic System” at K1USN Radio Club Meeting Online, February 16, 2021

“Pi” Pugh, K1RV, writes on the K1USN Happenings list:
Announcing our next K1USN Zoom session scheduled for Tuesday, February 16th @ 7:30 PM EST.
Marcia Forde, KW1U, Section Traffic Manager (STM), will give us her presentation on the NTS (National traffic System): Message Handling, Nets and Digital Operations next Tuesday, Feb 16th @ 7:30 PM.
This should be a good opportunity to educate many of our members who are not familiar with traffic handling and the value of structured training and the invaluable NTS system.
For a preview on the NTS system look here – https://ema.arrl.org/national-
traffic-system/nts-resources/
We may also have Peter, KC1HHO will also speak of the EM2MN training program.
Please spread the word about this upcoming session and if you have someone who wishes to receive a Zoom invitation have them send a Zoom request to me (k1rv@arrl.net).