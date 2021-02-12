Affiliated Clubs

KW1U: “National Traffic System” at K1USN Radio Club Meeting Online, February 16, 2021

- by k9hi
k1usn qsl card“Pi” Pugh, K1RV, writes on the K1USN Happenings list:
 
Announcing our next K1USN Zoom session scheduled for Tuesday, February 16th @ 7:30 PM EST.
 
Marcia Forde, KW1U, Section Traffic Manager (STM), will give us her presentation on the NTS (National traffic System): Message Handling, Nets and Digital Operations next Tuesday, Feb 16th @ 7:30 PM.

 
This should be a good opportunity to educate many of our members who are not familiar with traffic handling and the value of structured training and the invaluable NTS system.
 
For a preview on the NTS system look here – https://ema.arrl.org/national-traffic-system/nts-resources/
 
We may also have Peter, KC1HHO will also speak of the EM2MN training program.
 
Please spread the word about this upcoming session and if you have someone who wishes to receive a Zoom invitation have them send a Zoom request to me (k1rv@arrl.net).

