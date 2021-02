Terry Stader, KA8SCP, will be the featured speaker at the QRA Zoom meeting at 7 PM on February 18, 2021.

Terry is the Communication/RACES Officer for MEMA (Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency) Region 1 and the ARRL Eastern Mass District Emergency Coordinator, and also the NESMC (New England Spectrum Management Council) Eastern MA Director. His talk will be on RACES and how hams support MEMA.

For Zoom login information, please send an email to Don, W1DM (at) arrl.net.