MASSACHUSETTS TRAFFIC REPORT FOR JAN 2021

As we look forward to spring and daylight savings time, we also look forward to some new happenings in the traffic world of Eastern MA. Because we have seen a big increase in the number of check-ins on the Mass Rhode Island Phone Net, we have decided to increase the number of sessions per week from three to six. More information will be forthcoming in the next few days so stay tuned to an announcement on this website.

In addition one of our newer traffic handlers on the CW net (he is also on the phone net and CM2MN) Rob K2MZ has made an offer I can’t refuse. We will be organizing a slow speed CW net, and I mean slow, slower than MARI CW, for those wanting to get their feet wet in CW message handling. More details will be forthcoming in the near future, but stay tuned for an announcement on our section website as well.

We are also seeing more new traffic handlers on EM2MN as a result of KC1HHO’s training, and so nice to hear Bob N1SYC back again from Plymouth. Nice to have an outlet down that way again.

Last month we reported the link on HHTN with the Mt Greylock repeater was down, but happy to say it has been restored so we’re back to almost statewide coverage on that net.

I believe on March 14 we will be back to Daylight Savings Time so the daytime First Region Net will be changing times for both sessions to 1445 and 1615. Announcement will be made prior to that change.

Below is the January section traffic report. Thanks to all for your great support.

73, Marcia KW1U

STM EMA / WMA