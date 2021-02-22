NTS

MASSACHUSETTS TRAFFIC REPORT FOR JAN 2021

As we look forward to spring and daylight savings time, we also look forward to some new happenings in the traffic world of Eastern MA. Because we have seen a big increase in the number of check-ins on the Mass Rhode Island Phone Net, we have decided to increase the number of sessions per week from three to six. More information will be forthcoming in the next few days so stay tuned to an announcement on this website.

In addition one of our newer traffic handlers on the CW net (he is also on the phone net and CM2MN) Rob K2MZ has made an offer I can’t refuse. We will be organizing a slow speed CW net, and I mean slow, slower than MARI CW, for those wanting to get their feet wet in CW message handling. More details will be forthcoming in the near future, but stay tuned for an announcement on our section website as well.

We are also seeing more new traffic handlers on EM2MN as a result of KC1HHO’s training, and so nice to hear Bob N1SYC back again from Plymouth. Nice to have an outlet down that way again.

Last month we reported the link on HHTN with the Mt Greylock repeater was down, but happy to say it has been restored so we’re back to almost statewide coverage on that net.

I believe on March 14 we will be back to Daylight Savings Time so the daytime First Region Net will be changing times for both sessions to 1445 and 1615. Announcement will be made prior to that change.

Below is the January section traffic report. Thanks to all for your great support.

73, Marcia KW1U
STM EMA / WMA

MASSACHUSETTS STM REPORTS 2021 Jan-21      
                 
NET SESSIONS  QTC QNI QTR NM FREQ Net Time  
                 
WMTN C1 28 2 206 175 N1YCW 146.91 1300 Daily  
WMTN C2 29 4 188 281 KD2JKV 146.91 1630 Daily  
MARI 31 141 185 615 KW1U 3565 KHz 1900 Daily  
EM2MN 31 206 360 1096 KC1HHO 145.23 2000 Daily  
CM2MN 21 29 146 219 KK1X 146.97 2100 Daily  
HHTN 18 43 200 471 W1HAI MMRA Rptrs 2200 Su,M,W,F  
CITN 18 9 96 254 AC7RB 147.375 1930 Tu,Th,F, Sa  
MARIPN 13 46 114 229 N1LAH 3978 KHz 1700 Tu,Th,Sa  
WARPSN 5 106 10 NA N1IQI 147.225 0830 Su  
WMEN/HF 4 0 134 80 N1CPE 3944 KHz 0830 Su  
WMEN/VHF 4 0 73 61 N1PUA 146.91 0900 Su  
  202 586 1712 3420        
                 
Note: HHTN accessible also via Plymouth and Mt Greylock rptrs and Echolink New-Eng2 Conf and IRLP 9127
                 
SAR ORG REC SENT DEL TOTAL BPL BPL = 500+ points  
                 
KW1U 35 336 336 0 707 X    
N1IQI 0 116 538 4 658 X    
KC1KVY 0 70 124 15 209      
N1TF 0 43 65 2 110      
W1RVY 0 71 32 4 107      
KC1HHO 1 59 16 6 82      
WA1LPM 0 26 35 1 62      
N1LAH 0 25 25 1 51      
KE1ML 0 21 20 9 50      
AB1ZS 0 26 23 0 49      
KD2JKV 0 22 22 0 44      
NV1N 0 12 25 0 37      
WA1VAB 1 11 12 8 32      
W1TCD 0 13 11 7 31      
KC1MSN 0 6 8 8 22      
W1JWM 0 10 8 0 18      
W1PLK 0 5 6 4 15      
KC1NBI 4 5 4 2 15      
AJ1DM 0 6 0 6 12      
KC1OIP 1 3 4 3 11      
                 
PSHR  (Min 70 Points) 1 2 3 4 5 6 TOTAL  
                 
KW1U 40 40 30 0 0 20 130  
N1TF 40 40 30 5 0 0 115  
N1IQI 40 40 10 10 0 10 110  
W1RVY 40 40 30 0 0 0 110  
KD2JKV 40 40 20 0 0 0 100  
N1LAH 40 40 20 0 0 0 100  
KC1HHO 35 40 20 0 0 0 95  
KC1KVY 40 40 10 0 0 0 90  
WA1LPM 40 40 10 0 0 0 90  
KE1ML 24 36 10 0 0 10 80  
NV1N 25 37 10 0 0 0 72  
KC1MSN 40 22 10 0 0 0 72  
                 
DRS RCV FWD TOTAL          
                 
KW1U 733 485 1218          
N1IQI 116 538 654          
AB1ZS 13 9 22          
W1JWM 8 5 13          
W1RVY 1 3 4          
                 

