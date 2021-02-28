Eastern Massachusetts ARES Net – Monday March 1st, 2021 at 830 PM on the MMRA Repeater Network

Hello to all…

The March Eastern Massachusetts ARES section net will be Monday March 1st, 2021 at 830 PM on the MMRA Repeater system.

For frequencies that will be linked into the ARES Net on the MMRA Network, please see the following link from the MMRA web site detailing the repeaters that will be linked in through Hub 1:

http://www.mmra.org/repeaters/repeater_index_by_linkstate.html

We look forward to your participation and remember, we are always looking for Net Controls to run the ARES Net. For this month’s ARES Net, we have a high wind event expected for the area Monday Night into Tuesday Morning so any reports of wind damage or wind gusts of 40 MPH or greater would be helpful to the National Weather Service. We will have comments regarding upcoming ARES training and an exercise coincident with a National Red Cross exercise on Saturday May 8th, 2021.

Thanks for your continued support of ARES!

Respectfully Submitted,

Robert Macedo (KD1CY)

ARES SKYWARN Coordinator

Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator

Home Phone #: (508) 994-1875 (After 6 PM)

Home/Data #: (508) 997-4503 (After 6 PM)

Work Phone #: 508-346-2929 (8 AM-5 PM)

Email Address: rmacedo@rcn.com

http://ares.ema.arrl.org

http://www.wx1box.org

