Eastern MA Assistant Section Manager Phil Temples, K9HI, will be the featured guest on Ham On!, simulcast on Pittsfield Community Television and WTBR-FM 89.7 on March 10, 2021 at 9 AM. The early morning program is produced and moderated by Western MA Assistant Section Traffic Manager Peter Mattice, KD2JKV. Phil will speak on ARRL matters and other wide-ranging topics.