W1IS & KC1DSQ: “Baluns Basics” at PART of Westford Online Meeting, March 16, 2021

George Allison, K1IG, writes on the PART of Westford mailing list:

The March PART meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, beginning at 7:30 PM via Webex video conference. […] You can join any time after 7:00 PM to check out your gear or just rag chew until the meeting starts.

Important: For increased security, we’ve implemented a waiting room for the meeting. After you log in, you’ll be sent to the waiting room for a minute or two while we check you in.

Our speakers for the meeting are Bob, W1IS, and Bob, KC1DSQ, who will be speaking on “Baluns Basics.” Their article on this topic appeared in the January 2021 issue of CQ magazine. See you there! 73, George K1IG

[To request conference login information, contact George Allison, K1IG, at k1ig -at- arrl -dot- net]