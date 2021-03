The North Shore Radio Association will hold its next meeting on March 15, 2021 at 7 PM. Patrick Mannion, W1PAC, will present “Scanners: Past, Present, Future.”

Zoom conference information will be sent via the NSRA groups.io mailing list. Contact Eric, KA1NCF, atka1ncf -at- nsradio -dot- org to be added to the groups.io list.