MASSACHUSETTS TRAFFIC REPORT FOR FEB 2021

Greetings all, and a happy month of spring’s beginnings. As I write this temperatures have been in the 70’s. Of course it will cool off again and maybe even snow again but we enjoy the warmth while it’s here, a good time to get out with those HTs and portable radios, hiking, cycling and exploring the many facets of amateur radio.

And while you’re out, or if you’re in, you can participate in one of our many traffic nets, even send a radiogram. I am happy to announce that the Mass Rhode Island Phone Net has expanded it’s sessions to six evenings a week, Monday through Saturday. Find us on 3978 Khz plus or minus to avoid interference at 5 PM whether you have traffic or not. One of the fun aspects of traffic nets is the camaraderie we experience. Get to know the folks on the net. Often time is set aside following the passing of traffic for comments. Keep in touch with the new friends you meet.

Our primary purpose of course is to handle message traffic. This is where we gain the knowledge and practice the skills that may one day be called upon in an emergency situation. We aim to be as professional as possible, yet remembering that this is a hobby, something that folks really enjoy doing with their leisure time and something we promote as a fun activity. We welcome newcomers, inviting them to join in the fun and encourage them in a kind and friendly way. Check out the many nets on both VHF and HF, voice and CW, and check out our digital network as well. Contact Section Traffic Manager Marcia KW1U as well as any of the net managers for details.

Below is an account of the net and net participant activities for February. Hope to see you soon.

73, Marcia KW1U, STM