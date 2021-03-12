All

MASSACHUSETTS TRAFFIC REPORT FOR FEB 2021

Greetings all, and a happy month of spring’s beginnings. As I write this temperatures have been in the 70’s. Of course it will cool off again and maybe even snow again but we enjoy the warmth while it’s here, a good time to get out with those HTs and portable radios, hiking, cycling and exploring the many facets of amateur radio.

And while you’re out, or if you’re in, you can participate in one of our many traffic nets, even send a radiogram. I am happy to announce that the Mass Rhode Island Phone Net has expanded it’s sessions to six evenings a week, Monday through Saturday. Find us on 3978 Khz plus or minus to avoid interference at 5 PM whether you have traffic or not.  One of the fun aspects of traffic nets is the camaraderie we experience. Get to know the folks on the net. Often time is set aside following the passing of traffic for comments. Keep in touch with the new friends you meet.

Our primary purpose of course is to handle message traffic. This is where we gain the knowledge and practice the skills that may one day be called upon in an emergency situation. We aim to be as professional as possible, yet remembering that this is a hobby, something that folks really enjoy doing with their leisure time and something we promote as a fun activity. We welcome newcomers, inviting them to join in the fun and encourage them in a kind and friendly way. Check out the many nets on both VHF and HF, voice and CW, and check out our digital network as well. Contact Section Traffic Manager Marcia KW1U as well as any of the net managers for details.

Below is an account of the net and net participant activities for February. Hope to see you soon.

73, Marcia KW1U, STM

MASSACHUSETTS STM REPORTS 2021 Feb-21      
                 
NET SESSIONS  QTC QNI QTR NM FREQ Net Time  
                 
WMTN C1 26 2 261 194 N1YCW 146.91 1300 Daily  
WMTN C2 25 1 172 262 KD2JKV 146.91 1630 Daily  
MARIPN 12 38 96 219 N1LAH 3978 KHz 1700 M-Sa  
MARI 28 129 158 567 KW1U 3565 KHz 1900 Daily  
EM2MN 28 155 312 993 KC1HHO 145.23 2000 Daily  
CM2MN 23 18 159 226 KK1X 146.97 2100 Daily  
HHTN 16 54 179 502 W1HAI MMRA Rptrs 2200 Su,M,W,F  
CITN 16 11 103 273 AC7RB 147.375 1930 Tu,Th,F, Sa  
WARPSN 4 8 82 NA N1IQI 147.225 0830 Su  
WMEN/HF 4 0 104 80 N1CPE 3944 KHz 0830 Su  
WMEN/VHF 4 0 82 67 N1PUA 146.91 0900 Su  
  186 416 1708 3383        
                 
Note: HHTN accessible also via Plymouth and Mt Greylock rptrs and Echolink New-Eng2 Conf and IRLP 9127
                 
SAR ORG REC SENT DEL TOTAL BPL BPL = 500+ points  
                 
N1IQI 0 98 451 4 553 X    
KW1U 0 289 262 0 551 X    
KC1KVY 0 76 125 6 207      
WA1LPM 0 39 53 2 94      
N1TF 0 29 52 3 84      
W1RVY 0 58 22 0 80      
AB1ZS 0 33 33 0 66      
N1LAH 0 30 29 2 61      
KC1HHO 1 36 13 5 55      
NV1N 0 17 37 1 55      
K2MZ 1 14 15 9 39      
KC1MSN 0 15 13 10 38      
KE1ML 0 9 20 4 33      
KC1OIP 2 8 18 5 33      
KD2JKV 0 15 15 0 30      
W1TCD 0 9 13 1 23      
WA1VAB 0 8 7 1 16      
KC1NBI 3 1 3 3 10      
W1JWM 0 5 4 0 9      
AJ1DM 0 5 2 2 9      
W1PLK 0 4 2 2 8      
                 
  1 2 3 4 5 6 TOTAL  
PSHR  (Min 70 Points)              
                 
KW1U 40 40 30 0 0 20 130  
N1TF 40 40 30 5 0 0 115  
N1IQI 40 40 10 10 0 10 110  
W1RVY 40 40 30 0 0 0 110  
K2MZ 40 39 10 15 0 0 104  
N1LAH 40 40 20 0 0 0 100  
KC1HHO 30 40 20 10 0 0 100  
KC1KVY 40 40 10 0 0 0 90  
WA1LPM 40 40 10 0 0 0 90  
KC1MSN 40 38 10 0 0 0 88  
KD2JKV 40 30 10 0 0 0 80  
KE1ML 20 33 10 0 0 10 73  
NV1N 23 40 10 0 0 0 73  
KC1OIP 29 33 0 10 0 0 72  
                 
  RCV FWD TOTAL          
DRS                
                 
KW1U 1050 1050 2100          
N1IQI 98 451 549          
AB1ZS 21 12 33          
W1RVY 3 4 7          
W1JWM 4 1 5          
                 

