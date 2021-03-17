WA1JXR: “Nano VNA” at Nashoba Valley ARC Meeting Online, March 18, 2021

Bruce Blain, K1BG, writes:

The Nashoba Valley Amateur Radio Club’s March meeting is Thursday, March 18th at 7:30 PM. This meeting will be conducted via Zoom. Meeting details are below. Thanks to Jim Hein, N8VIM, and Medtronics for the Zoom conference. I apologize for such late notice.

The March meeting will feature Greg Algieri, WA1JXR, whose presentation is on the Nano VNA. Greg is a great speaker and I’m personally looking forward to his presentation.

Thanks and 73. Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions.

Bruce, K1BG

978-772-2773 or bruce.blain@charter.net