W6WN: “Neighborhood Radio Watch” at Framingham ARA Meeting Online, April 1, 2021

The Framingham Amateur Radio Association‘s next meeting on April 1, 2021 at 7:30 PM will feature Alan Thompson, W6WN, who will talk about Neighborhood Radio Watch program.

This is a partnership between hams and non-hams using amateur, GMRS and FRS radios to help keep our communities safer in the event of an emergency or disaster. The NRW Program had it origin in the ashes of the Camp Fire, and has been a tremendous boost for the El Dorado County Amateur Radio Club.

This meeting will be on zoom and FARA members will receive an invitation. [Email KB1VXY at president@w1fy.org to to receive the Zoom registration link.]