K1TW & K9HI: “What Your ARRL is Doing for You” at K1USN Radio Club Online, March 30, 2021

We are happy to announce that our next K1USN Radio Club Zoom session on Tuesday, March 30th @ 7:30 PM EDST will be a presentation by our ARRL Eastern Massachusetts SM, Tom Walsh, K1TW, along with Phil Temples, K9HI, our New England ARRL Division Vice Director.

The topic will be “What your ARRL is Doing for You.”

The presentation will be followed by a Q & A session, so try to come up with some good questions for them since this will be an opportunity to speak directly to our local ARRL leaders.

