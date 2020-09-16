HamXposition / New England ARES Academy Preliminary Schedule

Wayne Santos, N1CKM, writes on NEDivisionSEC mailing list:
SAVE THE DATES!
The NE Division ARES Academy will be held virtually on the following dates:
Classes (7:30 – 8:30 PM):
- October 13
- October 15
- October 20
- October 22
- October 27
- October 28
Workshops (9:00 – 11:00 AM):
- October 10
- October 17
- October 24
- October 31
All courses will be on a Zoom platform and will be recorded and available on a YouTube channel.
Details on specific courses on these dates will be available shortly.
Wayne