Emergency Communications

HamXposition / New England ARES Academy Preliminary Schedule

by k9hi
Wayne Santos, N1CKM, writes on NEDivisionSEC mailing list:
 
SAVE THE DATES!
 

The NE Division ARES Academy will be held virtually on the following dates:

Classes (7:30 – 8:30 PM):
 
  • October 13
  • October 15
  • October 20
  • October 22
  • October 27
  • October 28
Workshops (9:00 – 11:00 AM):
 
  • October 10
  • October 17
  • October 24
  • October 31
 
All courses will be on a Zoom platform and will be recorded and available on a YouTube channel.
 
Details on specific courses on these dates will be available shortly.
 
Wayne

