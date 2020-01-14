Cape Cod & Islands ARES Operation “Ice Show” Winter Exercise, January 25, 2020

Frank O’Laughlin, WQ1O, writes:

The Cape Cod and Islands District Amateur Radio Emergency Service will conduct a winter operations exercise on Saturday, January 25, 2020, to test its capability in establishing communications with stations within its district and outside it under emergency conditions.

The operational exercise, dubbed “Ice Show,” will test the ability of several field stations to communicate. This will also be a drill to test some of our hospital stations, primary stations, EOCs, shelters and other ARES member home stations.

Setup will begin at 8:30 AM, with a start time of 10:00 AM lasting until 12 Noon.