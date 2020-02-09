Public Service

More Boston Marathon Ham Radio Operators Needed

- by k9hi -
Via wma.arrl.org:
 
The Boston Marathon Communications Committee is currently at 240 out of our goal of 350 volunteer registrations for this year’s Boston Marathon. Registration was scheduled to close on February 7th — the BAA has granted us an extension until February 17th. 
 
If you’re interested in volunteering, please register today. You can sign up at http://register.hamradioboston.org. Please share this note with your ham friends / organizations that may be interested.
 
Feel free to send me an email if you have any questions. You can also email contact@hamradioboston.org to contact the entire committee.
 
Thanks and 73,

Matt Brennan NM1B
Finish Segment Coordinator

