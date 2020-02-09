More Boston Marathon Ham Radio Operators Needed

The Boston Marathon Communications Committee is currently at 240 out of our goal of 350 volunteer registrations for this year’s Boston Marathon. Registration was scheduled to close on February 7th — the BAA has granted us an extension until February 17th.
If you’re interested in volunteering, please register today. You can sign up at http://register.
hamradioboston.org. Please share this note with your ham friends / organizations that may be interested.
Feel free to send me an email if you have any questions. You can also email contact@hamradioboston.org to contact the entire committee.
Thanks and 73,