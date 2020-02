*** If a test session falls on a major holiday it will be delayed by a week. ***

Reminder: Bristol County Repeater Association VE Test Session

When: Monday, 17 24 February 2020, 7:00pm to 9:00pm, (GMT-05:00) America/New York

Where: Stop and Shop Somerset, MA Community Room 2nd Floor

Description: Come in the entrance on the Fall River side, near the Dunkin Donuts in the store, stairs and elevator will be on the right, go left on second floor.