New Amateur Extra License Class Question Pool Goes Into Effect July 1, 2020

The new 2020 – 2024 Amateur Extra­ class (Element 4) question pool takes effect on July 1, 2020. The new question pool incorporates significant changes compared to the 2016 – 2020 question pool (expiration date: June 30, 2020).

The number of questions in the pool is reduced from 712 to 622. This results in 239 modified questions, 49 new questions, and the removal of 139 outdated questions. Areas of new technology and subjects were added. The 2020 pool has 10 diagrams, which have been renumbered,

It’s important to note that question E3B08 was withdrawn from the new pool and may not be used on exams.

Questions in that section were not renumbered, leaving 11 questions.

-Thanks, Bob Kelley, K1KVV, semara.org