Billerica ARS VE Test Session, Chelmsford, September 10, 2020

The [Billerica Amateur Radio Society] VE team has resumed exam sessions on the second Thursday of the month, but on a limited basis with certain changes due to COVID-19. Session space will be limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Pre-registration is required. Please contact Bruce Anderson via one of the methods below for exam dates and exam session information.

Sessions are held at 7:00 PM at the Chelmsford Bible Church, 128 Gorham St. (Route 3A), East Chelmsford, MA 01824

For more information, contact: Bruce, W1LUS at 978-851-2886 or Gary, W1GFF at 978-453-1100.