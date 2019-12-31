Cape Cod National Seashore Says Goodbye to Education Specialist Barbara Dougan, N1NS

ist.

Under Barbara’s direction, and in collaboration with local educators, the seashore’s education program has been a model for aligning state and national learning standards with park resources. Over the course of their school careers, students in Outer Cape communities have had multiple, sequential learning experiences in the seashore, developing understanding about complex resources and issues, while also becoming aware of the important role they will play as future stewards of our Nation’s treasured lands and waters.

Barbara was successful in obtaining grants to increase program capacity in important focus areas, such as climate change, citizen science, education materials for students with low and no vision, and career awareness for young people.

Barbara has championed the seashore’s interpretation of Guglielmo Marconi’s history-making transatlantic wireless message in 1903. She worked closely with radio clubs on commemorative events every year.

Barbara’s contributions to the seashore and our communities are beyond measure, and we wish her the very best in retirement.

Images: (left) Barbara and a young girl stand at the edge of a pond analyzing critters in a dip net. (right) Barbara stands with Guglielmo Marconi’s daughter, Elettra during a special event.