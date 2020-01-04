New England Sci-Tech, STARS Exhibit at AMS Annual Meeting, Boston, January 12, 2020

New England Sci-Tech / Sci-Tech Amateur Radio Society (STARS) will staff an exhibit at the 19th Annual WeatherFest at the American Meteorological Association Annual Meeting in Boston on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 12 noon to 4 PM, according to NEST’s Bob Phinney, K5TEC.

According to the WeatherFest’s web site, “We love to have hands-on, interactive experiments and booths by organizations, university, government, television, radio and private industry. Exhibit space is free. All you need to do is staff your booth with enthusiastic people who can capture the imagination and inspire children of all ages.”