The Boston University News Service carried this favorable story about Amateur Radio and Alan Lewis, K1ALL, written by Lillian Eden on January 22, 2020 entitled, “Ham radio: a hobby still alive and thriving:”

“Alan Lewis pledged to do two things when he retired: learn to weld and get an amateur radio license. He did both, and then took his amateur radio license one step further.

“Almost immediately after getting his license, Lewis said he started getting involved in the public service aspects of amateur radio, including emergency communication.

“Amateur radio, or ham radio, for a very long time was the only federally licensed hobby. The word ham refers to amateur radio operators.