PART of Westford President George Allison, K1IG, has created a completely revised club website at http://www.wb1gof.org and its “look-and-feel” is stellar.

According to George, “the design is flexible can be adapted to the club’s needs.” He invites feedback about the appearance, formatting, and content from the membership, and adds, “We’ll discuss it at the next club meeting.”

K1IG also thanked Scott, NE1RD, for a lot of help in setting up the site.