Falmouth ARA Technician Weekend Class, March 7-8, 2020

The Falmouth Amateur Radio Association (FARA) will be offering a Technician class amateur radio license course on March 7 and 8 at the Falmouth Fire Station, Main Street, 2nd Floor, EOC Room. An FCC exam will be conducted on the afternoon of March 8. The fee of $50 includes:

1) Nine hours of classroom instruction

2) Course Manual

3) Online test practice and tutoring

4) Refreshments

5) Access to instructors for questions & tutoring

6) License exam

7) 1-year membership with FARA

8) Admission to the next FARAfest

9) Handheld Transceiver (if the student passes) (pending availability)

This is a great value for anyone seeking to get their license, as the total cost of the individual items is well over $100.

Contact Charlie Bresnahan, K1CB at: kilo1cb@aol.com or Ralph Swenson, N1YHS at depsher911@comcast.net, for further information or to sign up.